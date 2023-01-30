1.27.23: The EXPOSURE of PHARMA is worldwide, FRAUD, Deception, Stay in the WORD! PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v27dbf6-1.27.23-the-exposure-of-pharma-is-worldwide-fraud-deception-stay-in-the-wor.html
Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com
Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^
——————————
My Patriot Supply is on your side. They’re charging less to help families more.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Tyson James drops a new track - Bodies 🔥 https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/44180
Monkey VIRUS Pfizer https://t.me/ScottyMar10/861
SHOCKING: Pfizer Director Physically Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! https://t.me/project_veritas/2539
PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE VACCINE (Part one)https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/2150
Share this plandemic poster with everyone you know. https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2239
CoronaVirus is common cold https://twitter.com/lovetocook12345/status/1618755299107811329?s=20&t=qb9rTsImhgbThao6UH4obA
🚨 JUST IN: CDC Dep. Dir. Tom Shimabukuro Admits COVID Vaccines Are Causing "Debilitating Illnesses" https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1227
Coming to a kindergarten or even preschool classroom near you. https://twitter.com/Edwin07011/status/1618141218764115969?s=20&t=qb9rTsImhgbThao6UH4obA
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.