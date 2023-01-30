Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1.27.23: The EXPOSURE of PHARMA is worldwide, FRAUD, Deception, Stay in the WORD! PRAY! [MIRROR]
56 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v27dbf6-1.27.23-the-exposure-of-pharma-is-worldwide-fraud-deception-stay-in-the-wor.html


Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^

——————————

My Patriot Supply is on your side. They’re charging less to help families more.

http://preparewithandweknow.com/

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Tyson James drops a new track - Bodies 🔥 https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/44180


Monkey VIRUS Pfizer https://t.me/ScottyMar10/861


SHOCKING: Pfizer Director Physically Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! https://t.me/project_veritas/2539


PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE VACCINE (Part one)https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/2150


Share this plandemic poster with everyone you know. https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2239


CoronaVirus is common cold https://twitter.com/lovetocook12345/status/1618755299107811329?s=20&t=qb9rTsImhgbThao6UH4obA


🚨 JUST IN: CDC Dep. Dir. Tom Shimabukuro Admits COVID Vaccines Are Causing "Debilitating Illnesses" https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1227


Coming to a kindergarten or even preschool classroom near you. https://twitter.com/Edwin07011/status/1618141218764115969?s=20&t=qb9rTsImhgbThao6UH4obA

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


Keywords
trumpfreedomvaccineslibertybiblegodtruthgreatawakeningbidencabalglobalismwwg1wgamagamidtermsmockingbirdvaersdevolutionthestormcovidandweknowgreatresetwakeupamericatreasuremapgreatresistdiedsuddenly

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket