This COVID VAXX Injury Story Will Blow Your Mind!!!
Published Yesterday

(Aug 1, 2023) Quick clip of Steve Kirsch interviewing Jay Bonnar about people Jay personally knows who have been killed or injured by the COVID bioweapon injection. This is completely  insane!


Full interview: “Jay Bonnar: 15 COVID vaxxed friends died suddenly; 0 unvaxxed friends”: https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html


Steve Kirsch's substack: https://kirschsubstack.com/

