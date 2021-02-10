© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump impeachment is 'partisan farce'
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • February 10, 2021
Feb 9, 2021
By Evie Fordham | Fox News
EXCERPT:
"Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., described the looming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as a "partisan farce" and said that by Democrats' logic, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer should face impeachment too."
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-schumer-rand-paul-senate
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
By Evie Fordham | Fox News
EXCERPT:
"Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., described the looming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as a "partisan farce" and said that by Democrats' logic, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer should face impeachment too."
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-schumer-rand-paul-senate
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.