© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Isn't it Time You Admit This is a Plandemic and Fauci Must Be Removed and Charged
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • December 07, 2021
I found the original clip months ago, now featured by OANN now.
If you don't get it now this is a worldwide universal vaccination manufactured event you never will.
CREDIT OANN (One America News Network)
If you don't get it now this is a worldwide universal vaccination manufactured event you never will.
CREDIT OANN (One America News Network)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.