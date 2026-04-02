Truth and Righteousness

How do you think the devil gets to deceive the whole world? He cannot be worshipped as God except he has his own ministers transformed as ministers of righteousness.

2 Corinthians 11:14-15

King James Version Bible

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

5 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.