Truth and Righteousness

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How do you think the devil gets to deceive the whole world? He cannot be worshipped as God except he has his own ministers transformed as ministers of righteousness.
2 Corinthians 11:14-15
King James Version Bible
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
5 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.