CFR-Puppets in Department of State:

Hillary Accidentally Admits CFR Runs USA



Thank you ver much, Richard, and I am delighted to be here in the new headquarters, I have been often to ... I guess the Mothership in New York City, but its good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the state department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so its ....(?) to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future. ... There is never a time where the inbox is not full. Shortly before I started in the state department, a former sectretary of state called me with this advice: "Don't try to do too much." This seemed like a wise admunition....