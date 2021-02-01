© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CFR-Puppets in Department of State: Hillary Accidentally Admits CFR Runs USA
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1079 views • February 01, 2021
CFR-Puppets in Department of State:
Hillary Accidentally Admits CFR Runs USA
Thank you ver much, Richard, and I am delighted to be here in the new headquarters, I have been often to ... I guess the Mothership in New York City, but its good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the state department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so its ....(?) to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future. ... There is never a time where the inbox is not full. Shortly before I started in the state department, a former sectretary of state called me with this advice: "Don't try to do too much." This seemed like a wise admunition....
Hillary Accidentally Admits CFR Runs USA
Thank you ver much, Richard, and I am delighted to be here in the new headquarters, I have been often to ... I guess the Mothership in New York City, but its good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the state department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so its ....(?) to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future. ... There is never a time where the inbox is not full. Shortly before I started in the state department, a former sectretary of state called me with this advice: "Don't try to do too much." This seemed like a wise admunition....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.