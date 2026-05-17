Your Tears Are Medicine — Stop Holding Them Back

Your tears contain a natural painkiller six times stronger than morphine. And you were trained to hold them back.





In 2006, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Paris discovered a molecule in human tears called leucine-enkephalin. It is an endogenous opioid. Your body manufactures it. It binds to the same receptors as morphine. It is six times more potent. And every time you cry, your body is not breaking down — it is self-medicating.





Dr. William Frey at the University of Minnesota proved that emotional tears have a completely different chemical composition than reflex tears. When you cry from cutting an onion, the tears are mostly water. When you cry from grief, stress, or pain, the tears contain cortisol, adrenaline, prolactin, and leucine-enkephalin. Your body is literally flushing stress hormones out through your eyes and replacing them with its own painkiller.





People who cry regularly have lower blood pressure, lower cortisol levels, and stronger immune function than those who suppress their tears. This has been measured.





Men are told crying is weakness. Women are told it is emotional instability. Children are told to stop. An entire species trying to suppress the one biological mechanism designed to flush poison from the body and replace it with medicine.





You have a pharmacy behind your eyes. It activates automatically when you need it most. It costs nothing. It requires no prescription. And for your entire life, you were told to shut it off.





Next time your body tells you to cry, allow it. It knows exactly what it is doing.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



