Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'We are seeing a tsunami of neurological problems' in people who got the vaccine, says neurologist
1106 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

From Steve Kirsch here: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1652390639458287620
Steve Kirsch says, "Suzanne Gazda, MD is a neurologist with 4,000 patients. The vast majority were advised to take the vaccine by other doctors. The vast majority of those got significantly worse after they took the COVID vaccine."

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News


Keywords
vaxxneurologistneurological problemssuzanne gazda md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket