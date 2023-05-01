'We are seeing a tsunami of neurological problems' in people who got the vaccine, says neurologist

From Steve Kirsch here: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1652390639458287620
Steve Kirsch says, "Suzanne Gazda, MD is a neurologist with 4,000 patients. The vast majority were advised to take the vaccine by other doctors. The vast majority of those got significantly worse after they took the COVID vaccine."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
