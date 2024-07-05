BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus, Not A Jew
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
109 views • 10 months ago

There are so many times when the Bible could have said (but did not) “Jesus the Jew.” Or described the Disciples as Jews, but did not. The Gospel according to Saint John never once equated Jesus Christ nor the disciples with the Jews; the Jews are terminally anti-Christ in the Gospels, Acts, Epistles, and Revelation.

Behold, Jesus the Galilean, Jesus of Nazareth:

“You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who has been crucified. He has risen.” Mark 16:6

“Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into the sky?” Acts 1:11

Again he denied it. After a little while, those standing near said to Peter, “Surely you are one of them, for you are a Galilean.” Mark 14:70

Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com

jesuschristianjew
