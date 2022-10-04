PGP 09/28 - 10/04/2022 Switching Gears

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We are not a Republic anymore, but we are not a Democracy either, but soon, we will be a Socialist Nation.
Young influencers like Jackson Hinkle think we need to socialize our healthcare system because he thinks that we spend a lot of money and get little in exchange, but he doesn't understand how a Representative government works.
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive