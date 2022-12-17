Until Proven Otherwise (From The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation)

Two World Renowned Cardiologists, American Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and British Aseem Malhotra, MD state that in their medical opinion the sudden deaths, especially in young people, are caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, until proven otherwise.
Description of Details: Name of Injured or Deceased, Their Age, Occupation / Date of Article, Additional Details / Link to Source
Charbi Dean, 32, Young Actress | August 31, 2022
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/31/movies/charlbi-dean-dead.html
Anthony Kiedis on Joe Rogan Experience
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6AYGTYGv7pYKzLOa5ItDEn?si=fyil9relRxGhMOVnOc_Tqw&t=993&context=spotify%3Ashow%3A4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk
Victoria Moody, 18, High School Cheerleader | October 26th, 2022
https://www.kark.com/news/local-news/family-and-friends-mourn-sudden-death-of-north-little-rock-high-school-cheerleader/
Daniel Moshi, 17, High School Choir Student | October 18th, 2022 | Collapsed and died during choir performance
https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/17-year-old-choir-singer-suddenly-dies-during-performance-in-naperville/2971245/
Eric Groebner, 39, Police Officer
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/brother-police-officer-died-suddenly-home-believes-death-due-covid-vaccine/
Aseem Malhotra, MD, Cardiologist
https://news.grabien.com/story-dr-aseem-malhotra-it-is-likely-that-covid-mrna-vaccines-played-a-signi
John Paul, 28, Scottish Cyclist | March 11, 2022
https://www.essentiallysports.com/us-sports-news-hard-to-process-cycling-world-mourns-28-year-old-star-athletes-john-paul-shocking-death/
Julia Powell, 49, Writer | October 26, 2022
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/julie-powell-dead-julie-julia-writer-dies-at-49/
Rory James Nairn, 26, Plumber | December 1, 2021
https://www.nytimespost.com/sporty-plumber-26-dies-12-days-after-getting-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
Preston Nettles, 15, Basketball Player and High School Student | February 28, 2022
https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/preston-settles-15-year-old-high-school-basketball-player-brooks-school/
Lisa Shaw, 44, Radio Presenter | August 26, 2021
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796
Jacob Mayfield, 27 | October 10, 2022
https://www.pressreader.com/usa/houston-chronicle/20221019/282033331115222
Gianmarco Verdi, 21, Young Athlete | May 31, 2022
https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/05/31/21-year-old-athlete-dies-of-suspected-heart-attack-while-at-dinner-with-friends/
Andreas Frey, 43, Bodybuilder | October 22, 2022 | Died in his sleep
https://heavy.com/news/andreas-frey-dead-cause-of-death/
Craig Farrell, 39, British Soccer Player, 🇬🇧
May 30, 2022
https://www.the-sun.com/sport/football/premier-league/5455110/craig-farrell-dead-carlisle-york-exeter-tributes/
Paul Poloczek, 37, Bodybuilder
June 1, 2022
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10873991/Professional-bodybuilder-Paul-Poloczek-dies-aged-37-hours-competing-tournament.html
Carlos Tejada, 49, New York Times editor
December 27, 2021
