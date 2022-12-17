Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Until Proven Otherwise (From The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation)
35 views
channel image
The Truth Podcast
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Two World Renowned Cardiologists, American Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and British Aseem Malhotra, MD state that in their medical opinion the sudden deaths, especially in young people, are caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, until proven otherwise.


In Order of Appearance

Description of Details: Name of Injured or Deceased, Their Age, Occupation / Date of Article, Additional Details / Link to Source


Charbi Dean, 32, Young Actress | August 31, 2022

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/31/movies/charlbi-dean-dead.html


Anthony Kiedis on Joe Rogan Experience

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6AYGTYGv7pYKzLOa5ItDEn?si=fyil9relRxGhMOVnOc_Tqw&t=993&context=spotify%3Ashow%3A4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk


Victoria Moody, 18, High School Cheerleader | October 26th, 2022

https://www.kark.com/news/local-news/family-and-friends-mourn-sudden-death-of-north-little-rock-high-school-cheerleader/


Daniel Moshi, 17, High School Choir Student | October 18th, 2022 | Collapsed and died during choir performance

https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/17-year-old-choir-singer-suddenly-dies-during-performance-in-naperville/2971245/


Eric Groebner, 39, Police Officer

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/brother-police-officer-died-suddenly-home-believes-death-due-covid-vaccine/


Aseem Malhotra, MD, Cardiologist

https://news.grabien.com/story-dr-aseem-malhotra-it-is-likely-that-covid-mrna-vaccines-played-a-signi


John Paul, 28, Scottish Cyclist | March 11, 2022

https://www.essentiallysports.com/us-sports-news-hard-to-process-cycling-world-mourns-28-year-old-star-athletes-john-paul-shocking-death/


Julia Powell, 49, Writer | October 26, 2022

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/julie-powell-dead-julie-julia-writer-dies-at-49/


Rory James Nairn, 26, Plumber | December 1, 2021

https://www.nytimespost.com/sporty-plumber-26-dies-12-days-after-getting-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine/


Preston Nettles, 15, Basketball Player and High School Student | February 28, 2022

https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/preston-settles-15-year-old-high-school-basketball-player-brooks-school/


Lisa Shaw, 44, Radio Presenter | August 26, 2021

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796


Jacob Mayfield, 27 | October 10, 2022

https://www.pressreader.com/usa/houston-chronicle/20221019/282033331115222


Gianmarco Verdi, 21, Young Athlete | May 31, 2022

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/05/31/21-year-old-athlete-dies-of-suspected-heart-attack-while-at-dinner-with-friends/


Andreas Frey, 43, Bodybuilder | October 22, 2022 | Died in his sleep

https://heavy.com/news/andreas-frey-dead-cause-of-death/


Craig Farrell, 39, British Soccer Player, 🇬🇧

May 30, 2022

https://www.the-sun.com/sport/football/premier-league/5455110/craig-farrell-dead-carlisle-york-exeter-tributes/


Paul Poloczek, 37, Bodybuilder

June 1, 2022

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10873991/Professional-bodybuilder-Paul-Poloczek-dies-aged-37-hours-competing-tournament.html


Carlos Tejada, 49, New York Times editor

December 27, 2021

Keywords
covid vaccinevsrfvaccine safety research foundationuntil proven otherwise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket