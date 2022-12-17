Until Proven Otherwise (From The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation)

Two World Renowned Cardiologists, American Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and British Aseem Malhotra, MD state that in their medical opinion the sudden deaths, especially in young people, are caused by the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, until proven otherwise.





In Order of Appearance

Description of Details: Name of Injured or Deceased, Their Age, Occupation / Date of Article, Additional Details / Link to Source





Charbi Dean, 32, Young Actress | August 31, 2022

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/31/movies/charlbi-dean-dead.html





Anthony Kiedis on Joe Rogan Experience

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6AYGTYGv7pYKzLOa5ItDEn?si=fyil9relRxGhMOVnOc_Tqw&t=993&context=spotify%3Ashow%3A4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk





Victoria Moody, 18, High School Cheerleader | October 26th, 2022

https://www.kark.com/news/local-news/family-and-friends-mourn-sudden-death-of-north-little-rock-high-school-cheerleader/





Daniel Moshi, 17, High School Choir Student | October 18th, 2022 | Collapsed and died during choir performance

https://www.nbcchicago.com/top-videos-home/17-year-old-choir-singer-suddenly-dies-during-performance-in-naperville/2971245/





Eric Groebner, 39, Police Officer

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/brother-police-officer-died-suddenly-home-believes-death-due-covid-vaccine/





Aseem Malhotra, MD, Cardiologist

https://news.grabien.com/story-dr-aseem-malhotra-it-is-likely-that-covid-mrna-vaccines-played-a-signi





John Paul, 28, Scottish Cyclist | March 11, 2022

https://www.essentiallysports.com/us-sports-news-hard-to-process-cycling-world-mourns-28-year-old-star-athletes-john-paul-shocking-death/





Julia Powell, 49, Writer | October 26, 2022

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/julie-powell-dead-julie-julia-writer-dies-at-49/





Rory James Nairn, 26, Plumber | December 1, 2021

https://www.nytimespost.com/sporty-plumber-26-dies-12-days-after-getting-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine/





Preston Nettles, 15, Basketball Player and High School Student | February 28, 2022

https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/preston-settles-15-year-old-high-school-basketball-player-brooks-school/





Lisa Shaw, 44, Radio Presenter | August 26, 2021

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796





Jacob Mayfield, 27 | October 10, 2022

https://www.pressreader.com/usa/houston-chronicle/20221019/282033331115222





Gianmarco Verdi, 21, Young Athlete | May 31, 2022

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/05/31/21-year-old-athlete-dies-of-suspected-heart-attack-while-at-dinner-with-friends/





Andreas Frey, 43, Bodybuilder | October 22, 2022 | Died in his sleep

https://heavy.com/news/andreas-frey-dead-cause-of-death/





Craig Farrell, 39, British Soccer Player, 🇬🇧

May 30, 2022

https://www.the-sun.com/sport/football/premier-league/5455110/craig-farrell-dead-carlisle-york-exeter-tributes/





Paul Poloczek, 37, Bodybuilder

June 1, 2022

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10873991/Professional-bodybuilder-Paul-Poloczek-dies-aged-37-hours-competing-tournament.html





Carlos Tejada, 49, New York Times editor

December 27, 2021