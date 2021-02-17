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White People Who Don’t Want to be White
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113 views • February 17, 2021
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the latest white person to claim to be something else. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains this strange compulsion, and warns that whites who want to become American Indian or black or anything else should watch out: They don’t want you. Race is only a social construct—until you try to join the club.
First posted to YouTube on July 27, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on July 27, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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