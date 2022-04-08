Greatest Reset: Rick and Matt Skow Preview Upcoming Release of New Documentary Film

Today on TruNews, If you think the Needle Nazis have retreated, you need to think again. Their needles are retreating, but not their evil schemes to infect humanity with their devilish pharmakeia vaccines.The Needle Nazis encountered strong resistance to their scheme to vaccinate the entire human population with Covid 19 vaccines. Too many people became aware that the substances were not vaccines, but instead, were mRNA gene therapy drugs. The news media called it vaccine hesitancy. I call it wisdom.How will the Needle Nazis overcome gene therapy vaccine resistance? The next time the Pharmaceutical Nazis may not need their needles. They may give you the vaccine through the air.National Geographic recently reported that scientists are working on contagious vaccines. You heard me correctly. I did not say vaccines to stop contagious diseases. Instead, they are developing vaccines that are contagious. In other words, your brother-in-law who watches CNN and still wears a mask while driving in his car alone will readily get vaccinated and become contagious. He will come to your house and infect you with the vaccine, not the virus. You will have to avoid vaccinated people to avoid being vaccinated.The National Geographic magazine said:Imagine a cure that’s as contagious as the disease it fights—a vaccine that could replicate in a host’s body and spread to others nearby, quickly and easily protecting a whole population from microbial attacks. That’s the goal of several teams around the world who are reviving controversial research to develop self-spreading vaccines.Researchers are currently developing self-spreading vaccines for Ebola, bovine tuberculosis, and Lassa fever, a viral disease spread by rats that cause upward of 300,000 infections annually in parts of West Africa. The approach could be expanded to target other zoonotic diseases, including rabies, West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and the plague.My friend, only the blood of Jesus Christ can protect us from such madness in the last days. I will fight the Needle Nazis for as long as I live. The Davos crowd calls it the Great Reset. They are resetting the world. My Bible says there’s an even greater reset coming that will reset the cosmos. I call it the Greatest Reset.With financial support from many of you, we produced a movie called The Greatest Reset. Episode One is the Beast Rising.I am pleased to tell you that the film is finished. It is currently under legal review by a prestigious law firm. When the lawyers sign off on the movie in the coming weeks or sooner, we will release the film immediately.Matt Skow is the director and he’s here today to talk about the film and show us some video clips from the documentary.Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate 4/8/22