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Las Vegas Shooting Video #3 "Does This Video Show Second Shooter During Vegas Massacre?"
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124 views • February 20, 2020
Posted to Youtube 10-4-2017 by Infowars. Includes pieces by Michael Savage, Laura Loomer. "Could Stephen Paddock, the lone Vegas shooter, have been a patsy to kick off the left’s war with the right in the streets of America and to simultaneously roll in the Rapiscan naked body scanners that profit former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff, George Soros and a handful of lobbyists connected to the management of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino?" As far as the supposed flashes seen on the 4th floor window of the hotel, it has since been revealed that it was a strobe light, possibly used to conceal another shooter's activities on or near that floor.
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