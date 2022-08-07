© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[ Video ]
3 CHILDREN IN 1 WEEK DIE AFTER COVID SHOTS; DO NOT NORMALISE THESE SUDDEN DEATHS
An 11-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest in France. This news comes in the same week that a 13-year-old died from myocarditis and an 8-year-old boy died following receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Children don’t just keel over and die”
We must NOT normalise these sudden deaths as the media are with the dead babies and athletes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
So far 126 children have died after being injected as reported to VAERS 🔗VAERS (https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&PERPAGE=100000&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=0&HIGHAGE=18)
51,572 Injuries to children 6 months-17 year olds
WATCH HERE (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-heart-problems-deaths-mary-polly/)
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk