[ Video ]

3 CHILDREN IN 1 WEEK DIE AFTER COVID SHOTS; DO NOT NORMALISE THESE SUDDEN DEATHS





An 11-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest in France. This news comes in the same week that a 13-year-old died from myocarditis and an 8-year-old boy died following receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.





“Children don’t just keel over and die”

We must NOT normalise these sudden deaths as the media are with the dead babies and athletes





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So far 126 children have died after being injected as reported to VAERS 🔗VAERS (https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&PERPAGE=100000&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=0&HIGHAGE=18)





51,572 Injuries to children 6 months-17 year olds





WATCH HERE (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/children-heart-problems-deaths-mary-polly/)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk



