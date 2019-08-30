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Deep State Wins Again As James Comey Gets Away With FBI Violations And Illegal Leaks - War Room Full Show
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28 views • August 30, 2019
On today's War Room we find out if the new YouTube channel made it overnight or not. We also discuss the latest move by China into Hong Kong and the lack of punishment for the Deep State corruption. Guests include Fleccas Talks and callers. Owen Shroyer rants against Obama as he demands more action from President Trump.
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