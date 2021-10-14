White House Refers to Vaccinated as “Marked People”

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What is the sinister hidden agenda behind the demand that everyone get the jab for a pandemic with a .15% death rate or lose their job and be excluded from society? Does the vaccine kill the soul? Does it contain a bar code? Is it designed to maim and depopulate? Time will reveal the truth.
Continued https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/10/wh-refers-to-vaccinated-as-marked.html?_ga=2.185739822.688576618.1633215244-346964864.1627224119