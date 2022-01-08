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Is YOUR local SHERIFF this Badass? 72777
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141 views • January 08, 2022
If not, then REPLACE HIM!
My suggestion, get online, find your local Sheriff's email private or official email and email him a link of this video stating that if he is like the Sheriff in the video then he can be expected to be re-elected, otherwise...
P.S. Lets just hope that your local voting district isn't being run by secret societies(freemasons, police fraternity, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club...etc.)
72777
My suggestion, get online, find your local Sheriff's email private or official email and email him a link of this video stating that if he is like the Sheriff in the video then he can be expected to be re-elected, otherwise...
P.S. Lets just hope that your local voting district isn't being run by secret societies(freemasons, police fraternity, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club...etc.)
72777
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