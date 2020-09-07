DEALING WITH DEPRESSIONS

Mark Kilner our guest speaker preaches on Psalm 88. This psalm is a lamentation, one of the most melancholy of all the psalms; and it does not conclude, as usually the melancholy psalms do, with the least intimation of comfort or joy, but, from first to last, it is mourning and woe. It is not upon a public account that the psalmist here complains (here is no mention of the afflictions of the church), but only upon a personal account, especially trouble of mind, and the grief impressed upon his spirits both by his outward afflictions and by the remembrance of his sins and the fear of God’s wrath. It is reckoned among the penitential psalms, and it is well when our fears are thus turned into the right channel, and we take occasion from our worldly grievances to sorrow after a godly sort. In this psalm we have, I. The great pressure of spirit that the psalmist was under (v. 3-6). II. The wrath of God, which was the cause of that pressure (v. 7, v. 15-17). III. The wickedness of his friends (v. 8, v. 18). IV. The application he made to God by prayer (v. 1, v. 2, v. 9, v. 13). V. His humble expostulations and pleadings with God (v. 10, v. 12, v. 14).