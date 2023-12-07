SHaDoWCa7 sings Silent Hill Lullaby - Room of Angel

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this video to YouTube on October 31, 2014.

Below is a reprint of her original description:

"Happy Halloween to all my viewers! ♥ I hope you enjoy this video. I had so much fun recording it! :D Those of you who have good bass sub-woofers will get the best experience! *hehe* ^^ ♥ I hope you enjoy! :)

I am singing all voices, and I am playing the mandolin, guitar, and multiple sounds on my midi-keyboard."

Lyrics by Destiny Cross: Silent Hill Lullaby

The night ever lies before you,

You try, but there's nothing you can do.

You hear the sound of breaking windows,

You peer into the night only to find,

There's nothing there before you,

Alone, never to be found.

You fall faster than forever,

You drown in eerie sounds as they come...

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes...Goodnight

Listen to the whispers and the sighs... Goodnight

They are calling you into the night... Goodnight

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes... Goodnight

Your heart, it beats a little slower,

At last your running now is done.

Beware lest they hear you breathing,

You stare, pray for the sun, it's just begun,

The chill of night and darkness.

You're numb, everything is fear,

You hear the voices softly calling,

You... Will... Join... Them...

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes...Goodnight

Listen to the whispers and the sighs... Goodnight

They are calling you into the night... Goodnight

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes... Goodnight

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes...Goodnight

Listen to the whispers and the sighs... Goodnight

They are calling you into the night... Goodnight

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes... Goodnight

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes...

Listen to the whispers and the sighs...

They are calling you into the night...

Here's a lullaby to close your eyes...

Goodnight... Goodnight... Goodnight... Goodnight...

