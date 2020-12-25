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Covid-19 does not exist
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336 views • December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas neighbors!
I'm so happy, excited actually. Being I'm able to share these pearls a great price: with you today
As per scientifically sound protocols of the Koch's postulates. Four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. Scientifically the virus covid-19 does not exist. It does not adhere to even one criteria. Being it has never been witnessed, observed, discovered, seen by a human eye. Covid19 has never been confirmed to existence in any way shape form or manner what so ever
Vital Information please review immediately and make sure check the description box.
https://youtu.be/4WbNXL3rP0Q
And
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8swmKPpGKGGl/
Vital Intel on the genetically mutating witches brews claiming to be vaccines:
https://youtu.be/tOiUfdK6-9M
I'm so happy, excited actually. Being I'm able to share these pearls a great price: with you today
As per scientifically sound protocols of the Koch's postulates. Four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease. Scientifically the virus covid-19 does not exist. It does not adhere to even one criteria. Being it has never been witnessed, observed, discovered, seen by a human eye. Covid19 has never been confirmed to existence in any way shape form or manner what so ever
Vital Information please review immediately and make sure check the description box.
https://youtu.be/4WbNXL3rP0Q
And
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8swmKPpGKGGl/
Vital Intel on the genetically mutating witches brews claiming to be vaccines:
https://youtu.be/tOiUfdK6-9M
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