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SCOTUS Draft Leak Causes Chaos Over Abortion
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1 view • May 07, 2022
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News Links:
Supreme Court draft decision leaked to energize Democrats' base, former Clinton adviser says - https://archive.ph/IVWZa
Left-wing groups send angry protesters to Supreme Court justices' homes - https://archive.ph/hhMeJ
CONCERNED ABOUT ROE, THESE WOMEN ARE TURNING TO STERILIZATION - https://archive.ph/zWAO0
Old News: ‘Stop Having Kids’ movement spreads across the US - https://archive.ph/zLTJ4
Understanding the Radical Gender Movement - https://archive.ph/VZj42

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