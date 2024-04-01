Create New Account
The Indoctrinated Brain
channel image
Son of the Republic
668 Subscribers
186 views
Published 17 hours ago

Why did the medical establishment push the ’rona vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work?

Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money.

It was about conquering the human mind.

* What Will The Future Look Like?

* Psychological Effects Of The Vaccine

* Is All Of This Reversible?


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-michael-nehls/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1774919676998697432

