The Indoctrinated Brain

Why did the medical establishment push the ’rona vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work?
Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money.
It was about conquering the human mind.
* What Will The Future Look Like?
* Psychological Effects Of The Vaccine
* Is All Of This Reversible?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-michael-nehls/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1774919676998697432
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.