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Why is Big Pharma Hiring GHOSTWRITERS to Write the Articles about its Psychotropic Drugs?
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203 views • January 27, 2021
To conceal important information about the risks of the psychotropic medications Drug Companies hire GHOSTWRITERS to spin the "Results of Scientific Studies" and then get renowned experts to put their names on the published papers.
Drug Companies also employ tricks in clinical trials like using inadequate doses of comparison medications to make the company’s own drug look better.
And Drug Companies also keep unfavorable data out of the public domain.
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/02/18/pharma-funded-front-groups/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
https://www.cchrint.org/2009/11/19/grassley-demands-transparency-for-pharma-advocacy-groups/
Some drug makers have gone to great lengths to turn scientific articles into marketing vehicles for their products, but some influential medical editors are cracking down on industry-financed ghostwriting https://www.cchrint.org/2009/09/18/push-for-ghostwriting-crackdown/
The full scope of the ghostwriting problem is still unclear, but some revelations suggest that the practice is widespread.
Dozens of medical education companies across the country draft scientific papers at the behest of drug makers.
And placing such papers in medical journals has become a fundamental marketing practice for most of the large pharmaceutical companies. https://www.cchrint.org/2009/08/19/u-s-senator-charges-scientific-support-of-drugs-often-written-by-pharma-ghost-writers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Drug Companies also employ tricks in clinical trials like using inadequate doses of comparison medications to make the company’s own drug look better.
And Drug Companies also keep unfavorable data out of the public domain.
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/02/18/pharma-funded-front-groups/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
https://www.cchrint.org/2009/11/19/grassley-demands-transparency-for-pharma-advocacy-groups/
Some drug makers have gone to great lengths to turn scientific articles into marketing vehicles for their products, but some influential medical editors are cracking down on industry-financed ghostwriting https://www.cchrint.org/2009/09/18/push-for-ghostwriting-crackdown/
The full scope of the ghostwriting problem is still unclear, but some revelations suggest that the practice is widespread.
Dozens of medical education companies across the country draft scientific papers at the behest of drug makers.
And placing such papers in medical journals has become a fundamental marketing practice for most of the large pharmaceutical companies. https://www.cchrint.org/2009/08/19/u-s-senator-charges-scientific-support-of-drugs-often-written-by-pharma-ghost-writers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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