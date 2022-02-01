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1/30/2022 Miles Guo: All unscrupulous scientific journals that have misled the public on the CCP virus and COVID vaccines will eventually be put on trial! Xi Jinping is determined to wage a war on Taiwan, which will surely bring catastrophe to the Chinese people! We want to take down the CCP, but we will never let the Westerners or the CCP exterminate the Chinese people