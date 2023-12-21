Create New Account
A Revelation from God 12/21/2023
The Prophecy Club
Pastor Stan shows us in scripture how Pharaoh tried to drown the Jewish boys, and in the end, drowned Pharaoh himself in the Red Sea. Now, just like the Devil burned the Jews in World War II, Jesus will burn them at the return of Armageddon.


