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CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS JASON NELSON: HOLDING PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (1OF2)
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30 views • January 08, 2022
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Congressional Candidate for Congress, Jason (Storm Chaser) Nelson, joins the program to address the most pressing issues of today. I ask him about COVID crimes, Human Trafficking, Immigration, Fair & Free Elections and more. Be sure to watch both parts of this interview and ask yourself, is your congress person willing to do what is necessary to hold those accountable for Crimes Against Humanity? If not, then vote them out. You can learn more about Jason Nelson's campaign at https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/meet-jason
Congressional Candidate for Congress, Jason (Storm Chaser) Nelson, joins the program to address the most pressing issues of today. I ask him about COVID crimes, Human Trafficking, Immigration, Fair & Free Elections and more. Be sure to watch both parts of this interview and ask yourself, is your congress person willing to do what is necessary to hold those accountable for Crimes Against Humanity? If not, then vote them out. You can learn more about Jason Nelson's campaign at https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/meet-jason
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