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Haley Kennington on the Left Hiding Behind Free Speech to Sexualize Children and What Parents can do to Protect Their Kids
The Jeff Dornik Show
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18 views • August 08, 2023

Haley Kennington joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show. She recently wrote an in depth article detailing the overly sexualized books in public school libraries and how parents are being forced to take on a monster of the system in order to protect their children from these obscenities. 


The reality is that we need to revisit the obscenity laws currently in America, as they only protect children from photos and video of actual pornography, but don’t protect them from animation or drawings of sex acts. We need to put pressure on our legislators to codify protections from this form of pornography that’s found it’s way into our schools and libraries.


Kennington was the Research and Archive Editor for The Daily Wire's documentary What is a Woman, starring Matt Walsh. She was also the Research Director and Story Editor for The Plot Against the President. She's currently the News Editor for Wrong Speak Publishing.


Make sure you follow Haley on Twitter at @ladykennington and check out her writing at https://wrongspeak.net and her Substack at https://kenningtonreport.com.


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get every episode in your email inbox. https://jeffdornik.substack.com 


Sign up for pickax, the new free speech social media platform: https://pickax.com


Use discount code FFN when you shop at MyPillow to get HUGE discounts on Mike Lindell's patriotic pillows and sheets. https://mypillow.com 


Now is the time to invest in gold. Reach out to Our Gold Guy to find out the best strategy for your specific situation. Let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you. https://ourgoldguy.com

Keywords
free speechpodcastthe daily wirematt walshchildrens bookskids booksfreedom first networkwoke leftjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnwhat is a womanschool libraryhaley kenningtonpublic library
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy