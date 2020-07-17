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It's just a mask
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91 views • July 17, 2020
The United Spot, July 12, 2020
We make pictures talk, come with us and enjoy some of the most hilarious talking picture videos around. Our main goal is to make you laugh, bring a smile to your face and brighten your day a little. Every video is a parody and just for fun . Don’t take life so seriously, sometimes we just need to take a moment and laugh.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheUnitedSpot/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=745636529572000
We make pictures talk, come with us and enjoy some of the most hilarious talking picture videos around. Our main goal is to make you laugh, bring a smile to your face and brighten your day a little. Every video is a parody and just for fun . Don’t take life so seriously, sometimes we just need to take a moment and laugh.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheUnitedSpot/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=745636529572000
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