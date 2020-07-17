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It's just a mask
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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91 views • July 17, 2020
The United Spot, July 12, 2020

We make pictures talk, come with us and enjoy some of the most hilarious talking picture videos around. Our main goal is to make you laugh, bring a smile to your face and brighten your day a little. Every video is a parody and just for fun . Don’t take life so seriously, sometimes we just need to take a moment and laugh.

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheUnitedSpot/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=745636529572000
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy