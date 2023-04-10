Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rebuke Of The Wise And The Mocker.
Proverbs 9:8 (NIV).
8) Do not rebuke mockers or they will hate you;
rebuke the wise and they will love you.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise appreciate reproach while Cynics reject it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8wvkry
