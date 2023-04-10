Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rebuke Of The Wise And The Mocker.

Proverbs 9:8 (NIV).

8) Do not rebuke mockers or they will hate you;

rebuke the wise and they will love you.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wise appreciate reproach while Cynics reject it.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8wvkry

#do #not #rebuke #mockers #they #hate #you #wise #love