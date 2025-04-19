Highlights from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's latest speech - Eng Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Highlights from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's latest speech:
– We will not allow anyone to disarm the resistance.
– We will confront anyone who attacks the resistance or works to disarm it, just as we confronted Israel.
– The resistance is a reaction, especially in the event that the Lebanese state is unable to protect the Lebanese people.
– Israel is expansionist, it is not satisfied with occupied Palestine; it wants to take Lebanon as well.
– After the agreement, Israel no longer had any excuse — yet it continues its daily aggressions, which have now reached 2,700 violations.
– We are giving diplomacy a chance, but that opportunity is not open-ended.
– We have options. We fear nothing. If you want to keep pushing and testing us, go ahead, you’ll see our response at the right time, which we will determine.
– Lebanon cannot operate under American guardianship. For us, the US is evil and it sponsors Israel, the cancerous tumor that must be eradicated.
– The defensive strategy is about building Lebanon’s strength, how to strengthen the army and how to benefit from the resistance and its weapons.
– The defensive strategy is not about withdrawing weapons, but about discussing diplomatic, economic, and military dimensions of a comprehensive defense policy.
– Hezbollah has fully implemented its part of the agreement, now Israel and the Lebanese state must fulfill their obligations.
– If the Lebanese state decides today to expel Israel by force and launch a battle, we are ready to fight at the border.