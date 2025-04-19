BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's latest speech - Eng Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
37 views • 1 week ago

⚡️Highlights from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's latest speech:

– We will not allow anyone to disarm the resistance.

– We will confront anyone who attacks the resistance or works to disarm it, just as we confronted Israel.

– The resistance is a reaction, especially in the event that the Lebanese state is unable to protect the Lebanese people.

– Israel is expansionist, it is not satisfied with occupied Palestine; it wants to take Lebanon as well.

– After the agreement, Israel no longer had any excuse — yet it continues its daily aggressions, which have now reached 2,700 violations.

– We are giving diplomacy a chance, but that opportunity is not open-ended.

– We have options. We fear nothing. If you want to keep pushing and testing us, go ahead, you’ll see our response at the right time, which we will determine.

– Lebanon cannot operate under American guardianship. For us, the US is evil and it sponsors Israel, the cancerous tumor that must be eradicated.

– The defensive strategy is about building Lebanon’s strength, how to strengthen the army and how to benefit from the resistance and its weapons.

– The defensive strategy is not about withdrawing weapons, but about discussing diplomatic, economic, and military dimensions of a comprehensive defense policy.

– Hezbollah has fully implemented its part of the agreement, now Israel and the Lebanese state must fulfill their obligations.

– If the Lebanese state decides today to expel Israel by force and launch a battle, we are ready to fight at the border.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
