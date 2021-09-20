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777 tribulation hell or heaven
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51 views • September 20, 2021
Abc Gospel of salvation
A -Admit
Admit that you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day
by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess
Confess whit you mouth, Jesus as your Lord and saviour over your Life
A -Admit
Admit that you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day
by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess
Confess whit you mouth, Jesus as your Lord and saviour over your Life
Keywords
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