Originally posted by The New Atlas on May 6, 2023

Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts





- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”





- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;





- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;





- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;





- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;





source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DmN8tGNlGU