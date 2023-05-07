Originally posted by The New Atlas on May 6, 2023
Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts
- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”
- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;
- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;
- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;
- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DmN8tGNlGU
