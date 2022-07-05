The Fed is Collapsing the US Economy - 10 Slides

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Reference links:David Jensen – Letters to David Dodge Governor of the Bank of Canada
https://web.archive.org/web/20080112115936/http://www.safehaven.com/article-9183.htm
https://safehaven.com/article/9132/a-letter-to-governor-dodge---part-2
Gab: https://gab.com/DavidJensen
Eric Weinstein – Boskin Commission Rigging of CPI:
https://youtu.be/l1jTUhwWJYA?t=320
Truflation Daily Inflation App:
https://app.truflation.com/
Ryan McMaken Mises.org – TMS
https://mises.org/wire/slowing-money-supply-growth-2022-points-recession
Dr. Antony Mueller – Capital Based Business Cycle Theory
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=2181390
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