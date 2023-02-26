The Legend of Kyrandia - Hand of Fate (1995, PC-98)

The Legend of Kyrandia - Hand of Fate (also known as Fables & Fiends - Hand of Fate) is a point-and-click adventure game. It was originally developed by Westwood for PC. The PC-98 port was developed and published by Starcraft. The PC-98 version was only released in Japan. It can be played in either Japanese or English. This video shows the Japanese version. Hand of Fate was also released for the FM Towns.

HAnd of Fate is the second part in Westwood's Kyrandia series. After Prince Brandon rescued the land Kyrandia from the evil reign of Malcolm the Jester in the first game, the land now faces an even bigger threat: the land is literally disappearing, piece by piece, like in The Neverending Story. The royal mystics and wizards are clueless, and they consult Marko the illusionist. Fortunately, Marko's new assistant, a giant walking hand, has an idea how to solve the problem. However, the hand needs a magical anchor stone which can be found in the core of the world. The hand chooses the young magician Zanthia for the task of finding the anchor stone. Zanthia chooses to create a potion which will teleport her directly to the core of the earth, but when she returns from fetching ingredients, she finds her cottage raided and all of her equipment either destroyed or stolen. Now, she has to find another way to get to the anchor stone.

Compared to its predecessor, a new feature of the game is the ability to create magical potions. Zanthia has a book of recipes and a kettle with her. If she puts the correct ingredients for one recipe in the kettle, it will yield a potion. The effects are described in the book and are needed to solve puzzles.