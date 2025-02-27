X-Files True History, Project Blue Beam, Cabal Faction War w/ Former FBI Agent John DeSouza

Sign up for the FREE Peptide Seminar at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

Former FBI Agent, John DeSouza, joins the program to discuss the real life history of the X-Files. DeSouza's work at the FBI focused on the real X-Files which inspired the famous television series. He shares new stories and how what he say and researched is reflected in what we are seeing today play out in the world. DeSouza believes we are going to be subjected to Project Bluebeam which will result in fake disclosure but will also lead to real disclosure as well. You can follow or purchase DeSouza's books at https://johntamabooks.com

