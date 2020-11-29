Jim Willie: Trump's Wildcard Is the US Military, Tribunals Coming!

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Jim says there is a "hot war" between the White Hats at the NSA and the Deep State, and you won't believe who Jim says the good guys may have just taken out...
Welcome back to Part II. Click here for Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnxhiJPjKQk
Part II begins with Jim giving some background on the Supreme Court, and Jim speculates how the court may have become compromised. Why does this matter? Because Jim says there will be pressure on the Supreme Court, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
In Part II, Jim is very optimistic with his outlook.
Additionally, Jim says -
The US Military is behind President Trump.
Trump may order a new election in March.
Trump may declare the major mainstream media outlets as treasonous.
Trump will win reelection after a month's long fight.
But that's not all Jim says in the hard-hitting second half of the interview, so be sure to tune-in to Part II in its entirety!
And don’t forget to help us out in the fight for sound money, so if you found this content helpful, useful, informative, entertaining, educational, or beneficial in any way, or whatever, then go ahead and smash that thumbs-up button, share this video with as many people as possible, and subscribe to our channel to be notified when new videos drop!
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Check out Jim Willie's awesome work at Golden-Jackass here: https://www.golden-jackass.com/
Check out other Jim Willie articles and interviews at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/jim-willie/
Check out Paul "Half Dollar" Eberhart's work at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/paul-eberhart/
And check out this and other Silver Doctors podcasts here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/precious-metals-market-podcast/
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