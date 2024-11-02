BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada To Begin Euthanizing Millions of COVID Vaccine Injured Citizens
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
187 views • 6 months ago

Justin Trudeau’s government has begun euthanizing Canadian citizens suffering from severe injuries linked to the COVID vaccines—the same vaccines that his administration mandated and coerced the majority of the population to take.


As the body bags pile up and more vaccine-injured individuals step forward, the Trudeau government’s socialized medical system faces a sobering reality: healthcare for the affected is projected to cost billions, and lawsuits could financially cripple both the government and Big Pharma.


The nation that once prided itself on being open-minded and tolerant, now has a regime that is euthanizing citizens with low social credit scores – and the reality on the ground is so terrifying that the media have been ordered to cover up the story.

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
