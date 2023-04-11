Welcome To Proverbs Club.Prudent Son Versus Disgraceful Son.
Proverbs 10:5 (NIV).
5) He who gathers crops in summer is a prudent son,
but he who sleeps during harvest is a disgraceful son.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A prudent son works harder when necessary.
A disgraceful son is lethargic when his labor is needed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8tray2
#he #gathers #crops #summer #prudent #son #sleeps #during #harvest #disgraceful
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.