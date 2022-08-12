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IRS Prepares Army Of Armed Enforcers: U.S. Taxpayers Spend Billions To Arm Weaponized IRS
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Deanna Lorraine joins the Stew Peters Show to cover the IRS hiring 87,000 new agents and the disturbing advertisement for a job posted with the law enforcement branch of the Internal Revenue Service.

Special agents will now be required to “carry a firearm” and “be willing to use deadly force” during “dangerous assignments.”

What Kind of dangerous assignments are we talking about here?

The Job description for the “criminal investigation special agent.” States that the applicant must: “Maintain a level of fitness necessary to to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary. Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

Extremely disturbing.

Deanna Lorraine covers this, and the new facial recognition software being launched in China to monitor children in Schools.

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Keywords
businessconstitutionirsgovernmentbidenfarmersweaponizedarmdeanna lorrainestew peters show87prepares armyarmed enforcersu s taxpayers spend billionsirs hiring000 new agents
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