Human Trafficking In Canada with Cathy Peters

Human Trafficking is one of the most horrific injustices being propagated in the earth today, with an estimated 35 million victims of trafficking every single day.
The large majority of trafficking incidents were reported in metropolitan areas, with an estimated 90% of victims knowing their abuser.
According to the province of Ontario’s data, the average age of recruitment is 13, and over 70% are under the age of 25.
This issue affects thousands of Canadians and their loved ones.
Cathy Peters is one of those who were affected, and has stepped up to the plate to be a voice on the issue. She is now one of the nation’s most passionate and effective anti-trafficking advocates, giving hundreds of presentations on this topic, and presenting to every tier of government to raise awareness and save lives.
