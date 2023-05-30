Human Trafficking In Canada with Cathy Peters

Human Trafficking is one of the most horrific injustices being propagated in the earth today, with an estimated 35 million victims of trafficking every single day.





The large majority of trafficking incidents were reported in metropolitan areas, with an estimated 90% of victims knowing their abuser.





According to the province of Ontario’s data, the average age of recruitment is 13, and over 70% are under the age of 25.





This issue affects thousands of Canadians and their loved ones.





Cathy Peters is one of those who were affected, and has stepped up to the plate to be a voice on the issue. She is now one of the nation’s most passionate and effective anti-trafficking advocates, giving hundreds of presentations on this topic, and presenting to every tier of government to raise awareness and save lives.





Thanks for joining us.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #be #amazing #campaign #children #advocacy #parenting #protect #urban #teenager #justice