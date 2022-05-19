X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2779a - The Economic Narrative Has The [CB], Moves & Countermoves

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The Economic Narrative Has The [CB], Moves & Countermoves
The Senate voted to send the peoples money to Ukraine, this is not want the people wanted. The Biden admin is having a tough time explaining why this is all happening. The [CB] economic narrative has them, they opposite is happening, they are not in control. Another bank takes on Bitcoin.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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