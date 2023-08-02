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New Audio Confirms Ashley Biden Diary AUTHENTIC: CON INC Covered Up National File’s 2020 BOMBSHELL
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130 views • August 02, 2023

Joe Biden is an incestuous pedophile and he lives in the White House.

National File reporter Patrick Howley joins Stew to explain how the MSM and CON INC totally ignored the truth of the Ashley Biden diary.
Back during the 2020 election, along with the Hunter Biden laptop, the other big scoop of Biden family information was Ashley Biden’s diary, left behind at a rehab facility she did a stint at.
Ashley Biden’s diary talks about her suffering sexual trauma, and alludes to her taking inappropriate showers with her father as a young girl.
Just like Hunter’s laptop, the whole thing was suppressed aggressively by the press to ensure that Joe Biden took over the White House.
Snopes claimed it was “not verified” that the diary was Ashley’s, and the rest of the press ran with that narrative.
The same people who milked the Russia hoax for four years now suddenly say that an obviously real diary can’t be proven to be Ashley Biden’s.
Except now, it is 100% proven and the world might have known, if conservatism Inc. hadn’t worked with the liberal propaganda apparatus to hide the truth.
The new audio proves James O’Keef lied and said the diary was not able to be verified when in fact Project Veritas knew it was real the entire time.
Phony operatives from CON INC worked to suppress and discredit Patrick Howley’s bombshell report that Ashley Biden took inappropriate showers with her father as a young girl.
Many of these so-called “conservatives” are actually taking money from foreign governments like Israel.
Benjamin Netanyahu did not want President Trump to get reelected.
The fake RINO GOP grifters in Congress will likely do absolutely nothing with this new information.

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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

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electionjoediaryincestlaptophunterpatrick howleynational fileashley bidenstew peters
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