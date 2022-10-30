The Leftists Lose Control as Midterms Approach for Red Wave Event | Dr. Sherwood, Jasmin St Claire

PayPal reinstates their intentions to monetarily punish those whom they deem to be spreading false information with a $2500 fine. This comes on the heels of those accusing Republicans of lying about the election and exposing the lies of 2020.





Among the lies of the left are the people that support them. Take, for example, Beto supporters. Exactly what kind of people would vote for the left? Through personal experience Dustin Faulkner relates one voter to the rest who behave in the same manner.





Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health, and Freedom to discuss the generations skipping meals in light of inflation. Is it such a bad thing people are skipping meals? With the problems that inflation has caused Americans, there is a chance to change bad habits we've long participated due to overabundance.





Dustin and Dr. Mark challenge the narrative behind generations changing for the bad. Who is at fault for the deterioration of standards and morals?





XPW wrestling darling and Ice Cold Conservative hostess Jasmin St Claire joins to discuss elections and problems in California. Why are people fleeing California and moving to other states?





The sick deterioration of California continues to encroach upon the quiet millions still hanging on to their lives in the state. As the midterms approach will they vote correctly? Those that created the issues like Mark Wahlberg have fled to pursue better lives in other states. Will the remaining reverse the damage?





The DNC organized an all-expenses paid trip for young TikTok influencers to Washington D.C. As the nation suffers crushing inflation and paycheck to paycheck living the leftists continue to undermine them with ignorant rump shakers and paid shills. While Conservatives fight to change the damaging course with elections the DNC thugs Obama and Biden use idiots of TikTok to dismantle their efforts for future generations. Dustin cuts them in half verbally.





