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And so it begins 001
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240 views • August 16, 2021
And so it begins 001
NY passed Senate Bill 416 Assembly Bill A416. Don't believe it stops with me. You are next. Wake up. Read and learn from history Don;t allow history to be erased and believe the sugar coated, Politically Correct Bullshit being promoted today.
NY passed Senate Bill 416 Assembly Bill A416. Don't believe it stops with me. You are next. Wake up. Read and learn from history Don;t allow history to be erased and believe the sugar coated, Politically Correct Bullshit being promoted today.
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