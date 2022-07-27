Democrats To The Fed: Stop Raising Rates!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Democrats want the bubble machine turned back on. Stop raising rates! Our unconstitutional and immoral monetary system, run by the Federal Reserve, is like a game of financial musical chairs. Everyone wants to take credit for the fake and illusionary boom, and no one wants to hold the bag during the very real and very painful bust.