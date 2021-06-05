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IMPORTANT VIDEO CONCERNING THE SWABS - 7:57 Mins
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211 views • June 05, 2021
Nurse Explains The Swabs With EO. ( Ethylene Oxide ) They Knew This Ethylene Oxide Was Toxic! The EPA Has Listed It As Being Detrimental To People Who INHALE It. This May Explain The Shaking and The Other Problems Associated With The Swabs. I Did Not Ever Have This Done. For Those That Did, I Recommend A Visit To Where It Was Done And I Would Request To Look At The Swabs They Use. I Would Also Have Printed Paperwork Explaining That EO To The "Provider".
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