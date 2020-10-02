© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News' chris wallace is a race baiting POS!!! 2016: Trump denounced white supremacy to Chris Wallace 2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump See it for yourself.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • October 02, 2020
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1311365156245561344?s=20
2016: Trump denounced white supremacy to Chris Wallace
2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump
See it for yourself. It was a setup by Racist Hoaxer Chris Wallace!
https://www.brighteon.com/b33e5e93-308b-48c0-a20d-f0db5766d55a
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
[[Exclusive content]]
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
https://censored.tv/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
2016: Trump denounced white supremacy to Chris Wallace
2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump
See it for yourself. It was a setup by Racist Hoaxer Chris Wallace!
https://www.brighteon.com/b33e5e93-308b-48c0-a20d-f0db5766d55a
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
[[Exclusive content]]
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
https://censored.tv/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.