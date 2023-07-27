Create New Account
DTR Ep 307: Moon Hoax Revisited
They continue to push the Moon landing narrative in Hollywood. Each year that goes by, the youth of the world figures out that they are indeed lying about events that never took place. In this episode, we revisit the facts and the reasons why it matters. Enjoy. 

