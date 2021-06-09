© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Young Pharaoh | Why the Democrats Created the KKK and Why Barack Obama Is a Terrible Human
Follow
1
Share
Report
66 views • June 09, 2021
Rapper, fighter, and activist Young Pharaoh joins us to share that Democrats created the KKK, the Republican Party was created to end slavery, and why this black man says Barack Obama is a terrible human.
#YoungPharaoh #YoungPharoah #ThrivetimeShow
#YoungPharaoh #YoungPharoah #ThrivetimeShow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.